HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Recovered stolen auto, 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Madison Avenue.

Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.

Shoplifting, 11:56 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Breaking and entering, 3 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Deceased person, midnight Sunday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 5 p.m. July 2, 800 block of Adams Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Bridget Nicole Clark, 27, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was not set.

Devontay Brian Johnson, 24, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, destruction of property and domestic battery. Bond was $28,000.

Seth A. Rigsby, 28, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving stolen vehicles, escape, battery on a government official, fleeing and obstructing. Bond was not set.

