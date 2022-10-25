HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 6:30 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 6:33 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 26th Street.
Petit larceny, noon Sept. 26, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 8:45 a.m. Oct. 20, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 3:17 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 1st Street and 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Found property, 10 a.m. Monday, 200 block of High Drive.
Found property, 5 p.m. Oct. 19, near the corner of 8th Street and 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:03 p.m. Oct. 21, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, possession of a controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, 9 a.m. Monday, unit block not listed, 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 4 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Baer Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Dale Gamble, 37, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Gamble with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Tara Nicole Lycans, 38, was jailed at 1 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Lycans with arson. Bond was set at $50,000.
Vernon Tyrone Kanniard, 53, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged Kanniard with sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in trust. Bond was set at $200,000.
