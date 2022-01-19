HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Jan. 15, 1000 block of Chesapeake Plaza.
False pretenses with value less than $1,000, identity theft, 1:54 p.m. Jan. 24, 2021, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, grand larceny, 9:30 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Strangulation, 10 p.m. Aug. 1, 2019, 2000 block of 8th Avenue.
Burglary tools, 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 7th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Justin Edward Lambert, 25, was jailed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice, fleeing on foot and in vehicle, and obstructing. Bond was set at $4,000 for fleeing on foot and in vehicle, and obstructing. No bond was set for fugitive from justice.
Marshall Leeander Leach, 68, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Leonard Charles Hogan, 40, was jailed at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a warrant. Bond was not set.
Trae Alexander Messer, 28, was jailed at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $35,000.
Christopher Allen Walls, 39, was jailed at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Cory Allen Maynard, 43, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was set at $10,000.
Tyler Lee Gambill, 34, was jailed at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with DUI with no insurance. Bond was not set.
Tyler Austin Goodpaster, 26, was jailed at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with embezzlement. Bond was set at $7,500.
Tyler Hope Watts, 30, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Lucas Jaron Tomblin, 29, was jailed at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was not set.
