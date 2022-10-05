HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Strangulation, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Disorderly conduct, 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.
Information report, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Norway Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Bridge Street Guyandotte.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Lynda Court.
Runaway juvenile, 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of Washington Boulevard.
Failure to appear on an outstanding warrant, 3:08 p.m. Tuesday, unit block not listed, 25th Street.
Domestic battery, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4700 block of Auburn Road.
Assault, 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 1:58 p.m. Sept. 22, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 11:30 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, 4200 block of Magazine Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Information report, noon Sept. 22, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Rodney Vaughn Porcher, 23, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in CabelL County charged Porcher with fleeing and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set for $5,000.
Ronald Burns Wilson II, 44, was jailed at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Authorities in Cabell County charged Wilson with shoplifting, first degree sexual abuse, and brandishing. Bond was set to $36,000.
Claud Thomas Spaulding, 51, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Spaulding with altered Sudafed or altered precursors and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was set at $20,000.
Tracey Lynn Stevens, 45, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Stevens with possession of altered pseudoephedrine. Bond was set at $7,500.
