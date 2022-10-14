HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:27 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass, 12:27 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, false pretenses with value less than $1,000, noon Oct. 7, 1800 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, 3 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 2:56 p.m. Thursday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Petit larceny, 7:25 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Illegal camping, 4:53 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 6th Street.
Disorderly conduct, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 3 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace.
Grand larceny, breaking and entering, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Jackson Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 7:09 a.m. Thursday, 4700 block of Altizer Avenue.
Strangulation, 8:46 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Grand larceny, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26, 800 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 3 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Breaking and entering, 6 p.m. Oct. 9, unit block of Highlander Way.
Domestic battery, 12:17 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
