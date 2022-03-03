HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:06 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 3:06 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespass, 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1:10 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, domestic battery, strangulation, 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sycamore Street.
Shoplifting, 1:43 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Petit larceny, 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Deceased person, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Norway Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 1:27 p.m. Feb. 26, 1700 block of Jackson Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West 5th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, 10:44 a.m. Jan. 27, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Tori Fall Lycans, 24, was jailed at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Jamone Marcell Walker-Estes, 28, was jailed at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and a parole hold. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Dakota Scott Taylor, 20, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others and gross neglect of child creating risk of injury or death. Bond was not set.
Andrea Nichole Sorrell, 35, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
