HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Obstructing an officer, underage consumption and fleeing from an officer without a vehicle, 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Paraphernalia and trespass in structure or conveyance, 7:58 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 4 1/2 Alley.
Destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 1600 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2:30 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic battery and strangulation, 12:30 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of Washington Avenue.
Attempt to commit a felony, 12:57 p.m. Aug. 2, 1900 block of 11th Avenue.
Trespass and paraphernalia, 12:33 p.m. Monday, Washington Square.
Breaking and entering, 4 p.m. Aug. 5, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 2 a.m. Monday, 2700 block of 1st Avenue.
Found property, 1 p.m. Aug. 7, 2600 block of Harvey Road.
Destruction of property, noon July 31, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, 2:03 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service, 1 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Locust Street.
Warrant service, 12:20 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Sebert Donald Bowen II, 22, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Joshua Allen Adkins, 32, was jailed at 3:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding and battery. Bond was $31,500 cash only.
Ariel Nicole Chapman, 23, was jailed at 11:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.