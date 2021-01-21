The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington police are investigating an arson reported about 11:55 p.m. Dec. 23, 2020, at the Sheetz at 432 W. 18th St. in Huntington.

 Courtesy of the Huntington Police Department

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a gas station arson that occurred last year.

According to city communications director Bryan Chambers, HPD is investigating an arson reported about 11:55 p.m. Dec. 23, 2020, at the Sheetz at 432 W. 18th St. in Huntington.

An image of the suspect provided by the police department shows a person wearing a jacket with a white hood and a medical face mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 911, the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 304-696-4444 or Detective Steve Fitz at 304-690-6336.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 20 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2:32 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 2:32 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Madison Avenue.

Battery, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.

Destruction of property, 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Petit larceny, 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 14th Street.

Paraphernalia and intoxicating substances, 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Vernon Street and Chase Street.

Drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 13th Street.

Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and a DUI, 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 31st Street.

Petit larceny, 4:31 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.

Stolen auto, noon Dec. 18, 300 block of West 13th Street.

Grand larceny, 10 a.m. Monday, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Runaway juvenile, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.

Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, midnight Sept. 26, 2020, 1000 block of 21st Street.

Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Vernon Street and Hughes Street.

Petit larceny, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 20th Street.

Petit larceny, 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.

Found property, 3:27 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.

DUI less than .150, 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, 7th Avenue.

Runaway juvenile, 11:27 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.

Warrant service, 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 3 1/2 Alley.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Joseph Lee Whitmore, 41, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Thomas Gregg Yarborough IV, 23, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Bond was not set.

