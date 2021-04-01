HUNTINGTON — A man is facing a federal charge that states he illegally possessed a firearm during a shooting at a Fairfield neighborhood gas station in Huntington last month.
In the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Omarr Daron Boone, 37, of Ravenna, Ohio, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, at about 10:20 p.m. March 9, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue. Officers arrived and found no victim, but were informed Larry Dunn, 33, of Huntington, called 911 stating he had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The suspect vehicle was spotted by officers shortly after, and the driver fled east on 5th Avenue into Guyandotte before turning west on Washington Boulevard, where Boone’s vehicle struck a parked car in the area of Woodmere Memorial Park before he fled on foot, Cornwell said. He was captured shortly after.
Sgt. Steve Maniskas said in an affidavit in federal court an officer found a Smith & Wesson firearm underneath the center console of the vehicle from which Boone fled. Boone had been convicted in Ohio of felony trafficking in drugs and in Michigan for carrying a concealed weapon, both of which would have made it illegal for him to possess a gun, he said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Fleeing from an officer with no vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, 11:21 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Battery, 10:24 a.m. Feb. 18, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. March 22, 3000 block of Parkway Drive.
Warrant service, 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Breaking and entering of an auto and petit larceny, 11:18 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Ritchie Drive.
Breaking and entering, 12:30 a.m. March 23, 300 block of West 12th Street.
Breaking and entering of an auto and petit larceny, 4 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of Drake Court.
Breaking and entering of an auto, midnight Monday, 2100 block of Johnstown Road.
Breaking and entering of an auto, midnight Monday, 1500 block of Richie Drive.
Breaking and entering of an auto, midnight Monday, Edgemont Road.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Harry Lester Holland Jr., 54, was jailed at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense DUI. Bond was not set.
Heather Nicole Burton, 34, was jailed at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with forgery and uttering. Bond was $40,000.
Bryan Edward Randolph, 39, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Ermal Mullins III, 36, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with burglary. Bond was $20,000 cash only.