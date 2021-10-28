SOUTH SHORE, Ky. — A suspicious device reported on a barge in Greenup County, Kentucky, on Wednesday turned out to be a false alarm.
“We responded with the FBI, ATF and a hazardous materials unit out of Lexington and secured the scene,” said Kentucky State Trooper Shane Goodall. “They got a package they didn’t recognize, and they went ahead and called it in, and that’s the best thing to do with everything that’s going on at this point.”
Goodall said it turned out to be a package with pieces of equipment used on the barge.
“I think it’s better to be safe and get us down and make sure it is something that belongs on the barge, instead of ... something that could hurt people," he said.
Goodall said the false alarm came after suspicious devices were found on other barges on the Ohio River, near Wood and Pleasants counties in West Virginia.
On Wednesday, the FBI reported the arrest of a man in Marietta, Ohio, in connection to three separate incidents involving suspicious devices on tow boats and barges after probable cause was found. He was taken to the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, but the FBI did not release the man’s name or any other details about the incidents.
The arrest comes after authorities confirmed a suspicious device was found on a Marathon petroleum barge, the third instance involving a suspicious device over the last week. Pleasants County authorities reported finding a device on a barge last week, and West Virginia State Police reported two devices were placed on a towboat located near Williamstown on Monday.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported four incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:40 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of West 15th Street.
Deceased person, 6:59 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 21st Street.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.