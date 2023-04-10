FLATWOODS, Ky. — Flatwoods, Kentucky, police said they responded to a false shooting report Monday.
Greenup County 911 received a phone approximately 11:26 a.m. where a male said “hello” and ended the call.
According to 911, no data was displayed from the caller besides the number.
Two minutes later, a Flatwoods police officer received a call at the police station from a man who said he just shot his mother in the head. The caller told police he was located in a home on Reed Street in Flatwoods.
Law enforcement responded to the home where only one person was at the residence and stated they did not call 911. Officers checked the homes in the surrounding areas and found no issues.
The number was later revealed to match the 911 call and identified as a swatter.
Swatting is a form of harassment to send a heavily armed strike force — often a SWAT team — to a home or business.
Flatwoods Police Chief David Smith said the caller had not been identified as of 4 p.m. Monday. The minimum punishment for the caller would be a harassment charge.
Russell Schools were also placed on “lock-out” for a brief period of time. Officers were called to patrol the school campuses for the remainder of the day.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:06 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3:06 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:45 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Trespassing, 10:37 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Street.
Harassing or threatening phone calls, information report, noon Sunday, 1200 block of Washington Avenue.
Trespass, 11:06 a.m. April 7, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Shoplifting, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3:15 p.m. Sunday, unit block not listed, 12th Street.
Found property, 3:04 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 28th Street.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:13 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 18th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 1 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, grand larceny, 9:30 p.m. April 8, 600 block of 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Robert S. Brooks, 26, was jailed at 10 p.m. March 7. Authorities in Cabell County charged Brooks with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
Brandon Allen Rakes, 37, was jailed at 9:25 p.m. March 8. Authorities in Cabell County charged Rakes with malicious wounding, two counts of domestic battery and burglary. Bond was not set.
