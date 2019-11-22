HUNTINGTON — A bond of $100,000 cash only was set for a local teenager after he was accused of stabbing two women along 29th Street in Huntington early Wednesday morning.
Zendal Xavier Tatum, 18, of Barboursville, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding.
The investigation into Tatum began when two women, Hannah Schuller, 18, and a 16-year-old, arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with stab wounds, Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said.
The victims told police they were in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington around that time with three men when an argument broke out among the group and one of the men stabbed them. The women then went to the hospital, which was just a few blocks away from the alleged crime scene.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, both victims sustained stab wounds to the torso region.
At about 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, detectives contacted Thomas Keen and Tatum, who were at the scene with the victims. Keen gave a statement to police, while Tatum declined.
Keen said he was present at the time of the stabbing and that there had been an argument involving him, Schuller and the other victim, according to the criminal complaint. He stated Schuller and the second victim started arguing with Tatum before the defendant removed a knife from his hoodie pocket, unsheathed it and told the females to “buck up,” according to the complaint.
Keen said it looked as if Schuller were going to hit Tatum, at which time he stabbed her and the second victim.
Keen said both women were unarmed.
Tatum is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 incident reports on a printout ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. The reports were not made available, so these are the only details known:
Destruction of property, 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 1/2 7th Street.
Forgery/uttering, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an automobile, 7 a.m. Nov. 13, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 11 a.m. Wednesday, West 9th Street and West 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, 3700 block of Crane Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 4 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, 8:53 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Washington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West 18th Street.
First-degree arson and entry of a dwelling or outbuilding, 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, 3500 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery and destruction of property, 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, 3500 block of 5th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, 29th Street.
Trespassing and shoplifting, 1:32 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Jonathan Andrew Marcus, 34, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and three counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.
Dalton Cole Carey, 22, was jailed at 12:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was $5,000.
Jimmy Dean Holcomb, 38, was jailed at noon Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a bond violation. Bond was not set.