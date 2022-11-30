The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX police icon5.jpg
Metro Creative photo

PEDRO, Ohio — A 16-year-old Rock Hill High School student has been arrested and is facing charges of making four bomb threats at the Rock Hill School District, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

The girl was taken into custody and to the Lawrence County Juvenile Center north of Ironton on Wednesday afternoon, Lawless said.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.