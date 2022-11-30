PEDRO, Ohio — A 16-year-old Rock Hill High School student has been arrested and is facing charges of making four bomb threats at the Rock Hill School District, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
The girl was taken into custody and to the Lawrence County Juvenile Center north of Ironton on Wednesday afternoon, Lawless said.
She was charged with four counts of delinquency by making terroristic threats and four counts of delinquency by inducing panic, according to a news release.
“This has been a trying time for all involved,” Lawless said. “The safety of our schools is a top priority, and I am very proud of my staff as well as the administration and staff of the Rock Hill School District.”
The school district had received bomb threats Nov. 16, Nov. 18, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the news release.
“It used many resources,” Lawless said. It was also an inconvenience to students and parents who were ordered out of school buildings and waited to be picked up by their parents or guardians, he said.
The threats were posted on social media and sent to some students, according to the release. Those students then reported them to school officials. They said the threats were made by a person they didn’t know, according to the release.
The suspect claimed there was a bomb in a particular building or in multiple buildings in the school district, according to the release.
Authorities believe the suspect would use fake names to open an account on a virtual private network (VPN) and send the threats over a social media domain, according to the release, and once the message was sent, someone would delete the fake account on which the threats were made. This made it difficult for authorities to track, the sheriff said.
“We used every resource we could to help solve this case,” Lawless said. “We used bomb-sniffing dogs from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, as well as the Columbus Fire Department K9s. We also used the Ohio Homeland Security and the FBI cybercrime labs.
“Many hours of computer analyzing, as well as watching video footage of school cameras, and interviewing several students led us to our suspect,” Lawless said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, malicious or unlawful assault, 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 10:30 p.m. Nov. 26, 2000 block of Commerce Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Buffington Street, Guyandotte.
Child neglect creating risk of injury, 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Hagan Street, Guyandotte.
Grand larceny, 11 p.m. Nov. 25, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Found property, 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, corner of 13th Street and Charleston Avenue.
Deceased person, 11 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Woodward Terrace.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outbuilding, 9:30 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 9:46 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 2nd Street.
Strangulation, domestic battery, warrant service or execution, 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 10 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 9th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Failure to process or fingerprint, insurance required, no operator’s license, driving under the influence less than .150, 3:57 a.m. Tuesday, corner of 17th Street and 7th Avenue.
Battery, brandishing, 3:57 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Alexander Putnick, 21, was jailed at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Putnick with grand larceny. Bond was set at $5,000.