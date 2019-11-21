HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating after two teenagers arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center with stab wounds early Wednesday morning.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said Hannah Shuler, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile received serious injuries from the stabbings.
The victims told police they were near the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in Huntington at about 3 a.m. Wednesday with three men when the group got into an argument and one of the men stabbed the victims. The women then went to the hospital, which was nearby.
No arrests had been made as of press time Wednesday, but police are continuing to investigate and are hopeful an arrest will be made, Dial said.
ROBBERY: Police on Wednesday arrested a Huntington man who is accused of kicking in a woman’s door before taking her iPhone at gunpoint. The man is also accused of taking a Jeep from another woman without her permission.
Lorenzo Marcel Webb, 29, is facing charges of robbery and grand larceny, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Police said on April 21, Webb took a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee from a woman without her permission in the 800 block of 8th Street.
On Sept. 13, Huntington police responded to a house in the 1900 block of Doulton Avenue for a call about a domestic altercation involving a firearm.
Officers spoke with the victim, who said Webb came to her house and allegedly kicked the door in. The victim said Webb was angry because she “had his dope,” according to the complaints.
The pair began arguing before Webb allegedly punched her in the arm. The victim told police Webb then pulled a gun out and pointed it at her leg. Webb then took her iPhone and punched her TV, shattering the screen, according to the complaints. He then allegedly fled before officers arrived.
Webb was being held Wednesday in Western Regional Jail in lieu of a $35,000 bail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 15 incident reports in the 24 hours ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The reports were not made available, so these are the only details known:
Trespassing and shoplifting, 1:32 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Paraphernalia and warrant service/execution, 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, insurance required and suspended or revoked license for DUI, 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 3:57 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 34th Street.
Grand larceny, 2 p.m. Nov. 14, 300 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an automobile, 10:30 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Street.
DUI less than .150 and suspended or revoked license, stolen auto/auto theft, 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, 3000 block of U.S. 60.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 8 a.m. June 1, 1800 block of 8th Avenue.
Open container, 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, West 9th Street and Washington Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1 p.m. Oct. 25, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Found property and information report, 8 a.m. Monday, 2700 block of Latulle Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3:18 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of North High Street.
Warrant service/execution, 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, West 10th Street and Jefferson Avenue.
The following information was provided by reports from the Western Regional Jail:
Michael Andrew Adkins, 44, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $10,000.
Joseph Eugene Henderson, 40, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a bond violation. Bond was not set.