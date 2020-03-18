HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was charged with several criminal offenses this week after pawn shop receipts indicated he was the thief of several musical instruments belonging to Marshall University.
James Earl Chapman, 52, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Monday. The Marshall University Police Department charged him with false pretense and receiving or transferring stolen property.
According to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, officials with the Marshall University School of Music reported last month several musical instruments stolen. Upon checking local pawn shops, officers found three of the stolen flutes at an Adams Avenue pawn shop.
The three flutes — a Gemeinhardt, Haynes and Armstrong brands — were valued at $4,500 and pawned for $160.
Pawn receipts indicated the defendant had been the person who pawned the items on Feb. 23 and March 1.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail on a $65,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Loud and unnecessary noises, 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 13th Street.
Brandishing, 1:28 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Trespassing, 12:26 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Cedar Street.
Burglary, 5 p.m. March 4, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Burglary, 11 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Davis Street.
Destruction of property, noon Sunday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Donald Lee Brumfield III, 39, was jailed at 10:22 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was not set.
John William Benson, 39, was jailed at 10:11 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Charles Michael Crank, 49, was jailed at 11:58 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Joseph Lee Blevins, 30, was jailed at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an unspecified warrant. Bond was not set.
Latrece Michelle Froe, 37, was jailed at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense shoplifting, obstruction and trespassing. Bond was not set.
Brandon Scott Locklear, 31, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with malicious wounding and battery. Bond was not set.