HUNTINGTON — A third suspect believed to be involved in a deadly May 16 fire at an apartment complex along Elm Street in Williamson, West Virginia, was arrested by law enforcement this past week in Cabell County.
Terry Michael Jarvis, 31, of Naugatuck, West Virginia, was arrested May 25 and charged with first-degree murder and arson, assault, robbery, conspiracy and breaking and entering by the Williamson Police Department, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Police say Jarvis, along with James Church and Charles “Chuck” Jarvis, allegedly broke into an apartment in Williamson in an attempt to steal drugs and money from two women they believed to be inside in retaliation to a prior incident.
After kicking in the door to the apartment, police say in the complaint that the three men found the victim inside the apartment and proceeded to beat him with an ax and stab him with a knife.
Police believe the apartment was set on fire in an attempt to destroy any evidence. Church was apprehended May 17 by police, while Chuck Jarvis was arrested May 19 by Williamson police.
Terry Jarvis was arrested in Cabell County and is being held in the Western Regional Jail with no bond set.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed three incidents in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The actual reports were not made available, so these are the only details know:
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Saturday, 1000 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:30 p.m. May 25, 300 block of West 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:10 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Joseph Fischer, 60, was incarcerated at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with worthless checks. Bond was $2,500.
Robert Gene Tabor II, 21, was incarcerated at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-degree sexual assault. Bond was $30,000.
Samuel Wayne Vickers, 20, was incarcerated at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with attempted arson. Bond was $5,000.