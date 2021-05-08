HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 8:35 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:14 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 4th Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 3:38 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 10:24 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Jackson Avenue.
Attempt to commit arson — fourth degree, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Grand larceny, midnight Wednesday, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
Petit larceny, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Upland Road.
Breaking and entering auto, 5 p.m. April 30, Huntington Avenue and 13th Street.
Possession with intent, delivery of a controlled substance, 8:13 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Information report, tow-in, 8:11 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of St. Louis Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3:34 a.m. Thursday, 4000 block of Hughes Street.
Battery, 5 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of California Street.
Deceased person, 3:19 a.m. Thursday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 2:47 a.m. Thursday, 3600 block of Hughes Street.
Possession of marijuana, 1:42 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:14 a.m. Thursday, 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Extortion or attempted extortion by threats, 9 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of Chase Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Allen Webb, 26, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two warrants for a pretrial felon. Bond was not set.