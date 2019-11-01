BLOX police.jpg

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Missing person, 1:41 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of West 6th Avenue.

Threats of terrorist acts, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 1/2 8th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Ferrell Court.

Violation of a domestic violence petition, 9:21 p.m. Aug. 16, 3800 block of 8th Street Road.

Petit larceny, noon Wednesday, 200 block of Short Street.

Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Oct. 19, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.

Warrant service/execution, 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Public intoxication or drinking in public, 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, 10th Street and 8th Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, 2:20 p.m. Saturday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.

Warrant service/execution, 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 21st Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Margery Shavette Casey, 43, was jailed at 2:55 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with threats of terrorist acts. Bond was $30,000.

Marquel Tryell Felton, 24, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with second-degree robbery. Bond was $30,000.

Bobby Duane Landers, 31, was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was $5,000.

