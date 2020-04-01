HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 3:33 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 27th Street.
Threats of terrorist acts, midnight Sunday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 4 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Breaking and entering, midnight Monday, 2600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:50 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Bellevue Road.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jacob N. Maynard, 33, was jailed at 8 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Derek Landon Risner, 30, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with burglary and assault. Bond was not set.