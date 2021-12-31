ASHLAND — Officers from the Ashland Police Department arrested three people for catalytic converter thefts.
Around 3 a.m. Friday, the department received a call from a person awakened by a sawing sound outside their home. The caller saw from a window a blue Jeep next to their truck and a person under the truck and a second person standing beside it. The caller took a photo and called 911. The caller’s description matched one given in a call about a similar situation minutes earlier, the department said.
An officer arrived after the suspects had left the scene, but confirmed that a catalytic converter had been taken from the truck. The officer broadcasted a description of the suspects’ vehicle. A deputy with the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department saw the vehicle at a Speedway on U.S. 60 and reported the activity and traffic stop. APD officers headed to the gas station.
One male suspect fled on foot after the deputy pulled behind the vehicle, but the suspect was stopped by the deputy. APD officers arrived and located two other suspects, another man and a woman, in the vehicle.
Officers found cordless reciprocating saws and two cut-out catalytic converters openly lying in the vehicle.
The suspects were arrested and lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.
Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, was charged with theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle less than $10,000 and more than $1,000; Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, was charged with theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle less than $10,000 and more than $1,000; and Daniel W. Kinder, 25, of Catlettsburg, was charged with theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle less than $10,000 and more than $1,000 and second-degree fleeing and/or evading police, according to jail records.
In a news release, APD said catalytic converter thefts seem to be more common because the part is valuable.
“Inside, the converters consist of platinum, rhodium and palladium, all of which are precious metals. A converter’s scrap value can yield well over $200 per piece,” the release said. “If the precious metals are removed and separated, it can yield thousands per ounce.”
Vehicle owners may notice loud noises and smells coming from their vehicle after starting it if the catalytic converter is missing. Replacement costs may be over $1,000, the department said.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:07 a.m. Friday. Individual reports were not made available, and these are the only known details:
Information report, 2:24 a.m. Thursday, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 3:16 a.m. Thursday, unit block of 5th Avenue.
Child neglect creating a risk of injury, overdose, 5:48 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Euclid Place.
Possession with intent/delivery of a controlled substance, fleeing from an officer, no vehicle, 10:50 p.m. Thursday, intersection of 3rd Street West and 6th Avenue.
Joyriding in stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 2:07 a.m. Friday, unit block of Rutland Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Donald Lee Walker, 45, was jailed at 1 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing from an officer and possession with intent.
Brandon Winn Stevens, 32, was jailed at 1 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving and transferring stolen goods and persons prohibited from carrying firearms.