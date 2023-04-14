HUNTINGTON – A shooting incident Friday morning led to the arrests of three people, Huntington Police said.
Officers responded around midnight to the area of 21st Street and 10th Avenue for reports of shots fired. Individuals fled the scene as officers arrived.
A 23-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg inside a residence in the 900 block of 21st Street.
The man was taken to a local hospital for his non-life threatening wound.
Multiple shots were fired into the residence, according to HPD.
"The occupants of the residence and the victim were uncooperative with the investigation," HPD Chief Phil Watkins said in a news release.
Demetrius Harmon, 37, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested for fleeing and an outstanding brandishing warrant.
Ricky McClendon, 22, of Groveport, Ohio, was arrested for outstanding warrants of possession with intent to deliver and first-degree robbery.
Jada Jones, 19, of Huntington, was arrested for receiving and transferring stolen goods.
To report information regarding the incident, contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:57 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 10:57 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Battery, brandishing, 4 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Driving under the influence less than .150, 8:20 p.m. Thursday, unit block not listed, Washington Boulevard.
Threats of terrorist act, 7:24 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Speeding, insurance required, expiration of registration and certificates of title, 5:16 p.m. Thursday, 11.2 MM I-64.
Warrant service or execution, 5:05 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of 28th Street and Marion Street.
Information report, 4 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
48-hour parking violation, 1:43 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of Avondale Road and North Terrace.
Petit larceny, 11:07 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Petit larceny, 10:17 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
48-hour parking violation, 11:10 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 14th Street and 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 7:51 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Found property, 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Assault, 12:50 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Madison Avenue.
Obey traffic control device, 12:25 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of West of 14th Street and Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jessica Lynn Clark, 38, was jailed at 9:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Clark with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
