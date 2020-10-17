HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department netted three arrests Thursday in two drug raids in West Huntington.
According to city communications director Bryan Chambers, the first raid was conducted around 7 a.m. Thursday at 2004 Jefferson Ave. The operation led to the arrest of Virginia Stamper, 42, who was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police found a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.
The second raid was conducted around 8 a.m. at 1304 Jefferson Ave. Lyndell Boling, 37, and Shawn Gilkerson, 39, were found inside the home with around 300 grams of suspected heroin, more than $18,000 in cash and two firearms.
Both Boling and Gilkerson were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Battery, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Johns Court.
Discharge firearms within city limits, 3:33 a.m. Friday, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
Brandishing, 1 a.m. Friday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 5th Avenue.
Attempt to commit a felony, 4:14 p.m. Thursday, 4000 block of Piedmont Road.
Stolen auto, 9:58 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Adams Avenue.
Trespass, 2:48 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:06 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary or entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Shoplifting, 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Trespass, 8:32 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 7th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
David Tyler Sammons, 33, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing DUI, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. Bond was not set.
Jason Ray Blair, 42, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Shannon Marie Bush, 33, was jailed at 9 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Jaylyn Terrell Fortune, 22, was jailed at 11 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Tony Allen Mabry, 46, was jailed at 11 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Richard Bradley Pennington, 28, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with driving revoked for DUI, fleeing, no insurance and improper registration. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.