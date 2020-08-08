Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information is provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

Malicious or unlawful assault, unlawful restraint, midnight Tuesday, West 10th Street and Jackson Avenue.

Petit larceny, midnight Thursday, 1100 block of Monroe Avenue.

Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block 10th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 3500 block of Riverside Drive.

Battery, 4:15 p.m. Thursday, 13th Street and 4th Avenue.

Auto breaking and entering, midnight Tuesday, 3100 block of Merrill Avenue.

False reporting an emergency incident, 1:09 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.

Warrant service, 12:37 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.

Recovered stolen auto, 9:05 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Domestic battery, 1:28 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.

The following information is provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

David Wayne Dillistone, 64, was incarcerated at 1:35 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Edward Lee Hutchinson, 55, was incarcerated at 5:25 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with driving revoked. Bond was $5,000.

Marcus Steven Jordan, 33, was incarcerated at 1:35 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Stephen James Stephens, 18, was incarcerated at 1:35 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Allen Gerald Workman, 45, was incarcerated at 4 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.

