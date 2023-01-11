HUNTINGTON — Three people from different states were arrested Wednesday in Huntington on charges of intent to deliver controlled substances.
A search warrant was executed Wednesday at Marcum Terrace by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit and SWAT Team.
Four firearms and distribution amounts of suspected heroin, crack cocaine, Suboxone and marijuana was found inside the residence, according to HPD.
Antione Glanton, 44, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with being a fugitive from justice in Ohio and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Darrius McNeely, 30, and T’Kena Cohen, 45, both of Detroit, Michigan, were also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
A juvenile was also located in the residence and was released to an adult.
HPD Chief Karl Colder said additional charges are pending.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Recovered stolen auto, warrant service or execution, 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Woodward Terrace.
Battery, warrant service or execution, 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Woodward Terrace.
Shoplifting, 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of West of 18th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, fraudulent use of a credit with values of $1,000 or more, noon Dec. 1, 200 block of Rotary Road.
Petit larceny, 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Rotary Road.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 12:16 p.m. April 3, 2022, 500 block of Roby Road.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.