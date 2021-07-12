MILTON — Milton police arrested three people and confiscated a variety of drugs, $1,255 in cash and a firearm while executing a search warrant Saturday night.
Among the drugs taken from the residence were heroin, meth, suboxone, marijuana and gabapentin. One Milton police officer was treated by EMS workers after being stuck by an uncapped needle during the arrests.
Walter Alvin Cremeans, 54, of Culloden, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and being a prohibited person with a firearm. Heather Lambert, 36, of Hurricane, was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The resident of the home, Jessica Lockhart, 35, of Milton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, operating a drug house, conspiracy to commit a felony and an outstanding warrant for grand larceny. All three are being housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, 11 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 22nd Street.
Petit larceny, 11:50 a.m. Sunday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 10:57 a.m. Sunday, 14th Street and 9th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:30 a.m. Friday, 6th Street and 6 1/2 alley.
Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of West 12th Avenue.
Found property, 6:55 a.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 4 a.m. Sunday, 8th Street and 13th Avenue.
Arson-first degree-burning, etc. of dwelling or outbuilding, 3 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Obstructing officer; disorderly conduct; battery on government official, 3:48 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Hunter Lee Plybon, 20, was jailed at 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, domestic assault, malicious wounding, domestic battery and brandishing. Bond was set at $51,600.
Raheem Bishop Bond, 25, was jailed at Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent, obstructing and fleeing on foot.
Thomas Michael Burton III, 28, was jailed at 4:55 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with destruction of property and domestic battery. Bond was set at $60,000.
Dustin Trent Simpkins, 35, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.