IRONTON — Three men were arrested in Lawrence County last week following an investigation into the sale of fentanyl-related items.
Deon L. Calvin, of Proctorville, Ohio, and Kawanie Jefferson and Alonzo Cathey, both of Detroit, Michigan, were arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs.
Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said Tuesday a clamp and various molds used in the production of fentanyl compounds were seized during the execution of a search warrant Dec. 3. Investigators seized more than 200 grams of a fentanyl-related compound, 2 pounds of marijuana, a stolen firearm, 170 tablets (which are expected to contain fentanyl) and about $7,000 in cash.
The execution of the warrant followed an investigation by the Lawrence Drug & Major Crimes Task Force, during which time controlled purchases of fentanyl compounds occurred.
Anderson said the case will be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment in the coming weeks.
Anderson said fentanyl compounds have been attributed to the increase of fatal drug overdoses in the area. So far in 2021, 43 Lawrence Countians have died of a drug overdose, he said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic violence petition violation, 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 28th Street.
Warrant service and shoplifting, 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Dec. 4, 300 block of West 8th Avenue.
Unlisted, 9:31 a.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 8th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 26th Street.
Insurance required and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, 5:30 a.m.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Paul Lee Williams, 44, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and fleeing. Bond was not set.
Christy Lynn Newcomb, 37, was jailed at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with child neglect and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Charles Dewayne Perkins, 29, was jailed at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on active warrants. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was set in Cabell County at $16,000.
Jonathan Luke Ross, 35, was jailed at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering, petit larceny and destruction of property. Bond was $31,000.
Michael Joseph Smith, 39, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
Jimmy Dale Davis, 51, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $25,000 cash only.
Danielle Cassidy Hale, 28, was jailed at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jason Phil Perkins, 42, was jailed at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with child neglect. Bond was $15,000.
Stephen Salyers, 58, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Tammy Rae Salyers, 57, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jerry Smith, 42, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Lisa Smith, 37, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.