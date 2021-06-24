CRUM -- Three people were arrested during a traffic stop in Crum Wednesday, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.
The main target of the stop was Aaron “Aero” Jude, 26, who was arrested on warrants issued after an investigation into break-ins investigated by the Sheriff's Department and Fort Gay Police Department. Jude’s arrest is the 10th stemming from the investigation.
Thompson said Jude had provided police with a false name during the stop in an attempt to avoid arrest.
He was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with breaking and entering and petit larceny. He also faces an additional charge in Cabell County of obstructing and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Bond was not set.
Timothy Stacy, who was not booked in Western Regional Jail as of Thursday morning, was arrested after a handgun was found under a console in the vehicle. The handgun had been reported stolen in Michigan in 1973. Stacy was not allowed to legally possess the firearm because of a drug conviction in Mingo County.
He was charged with obstructing, receiving or transferring stolen goods and felon in possession of a firearm.
Another woman was charged with a misdemeanor charge after she was accused of giving deputies a false name numerous times. The Herald-Dispatch typically does not identify defendants accused of misdemeanors.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3:25 a.m. Thursday.
Petit larceny and battery, 3:45 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of Artisan Heights.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and warrant service, 2:16 a.m. Thursday.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Warrant service, 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, Emmons Avenue and Camp Street.
Driver or motorcycle license required, 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of South Walnut Street.
Fraudulent schemes, 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of Brereton Court.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 9 a.m. June 19, 1000 block of 11th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 11:29 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Deceased person, 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 8th Street.
Stolen auto, 8:14 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Charleston Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of West 17th Street.
Domestic battery, 5 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of 8th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 3:24 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Christian Anthony Brown, 21, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment and unlawful restraint. Bond was $33,000.
Zion Emmanuel Burton, 22, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment. Bond was not set.
Tyler Blaine Hunt, 25, was jailed at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with stalking, domestic assault and burglary. Bond was not set.
Megan Ruth Fuller, 32, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance and accessory. Bond was not set.
David Odell Gilkerson, 54, was jailed at 12:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering and domestic battery. Bond was $5,000.
Gary Joe Flora, 42, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with burglary. Bond was $40,000.
Jennifer Dawn Neal, 44, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with being an accessory before the fact. Bond was $40,000.
Jordan Dean Stamperd, 28, was jailed at 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with first-degree robbery, receiving and transferring stolen property, domestic assault, accident with an unattended vehicle, driving revoked for DUI, kidnapping, obstructing, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, petit larceny, obstructing an officer, battery, fleeing DUI, fleeing from an officer, false information, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set as of Thursday morning.