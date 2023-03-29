PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Three people were arrested last week in a human trafficking operation, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.
Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crime Task Force conducted the investigation and the March 25 arrest.
Ronald Whitley III, 34, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was charged with two counts of felony promoting prostitution. Kaylee Maynard, 29, also of Wheelersburg, was charged with one count of felony promoting prostitution.
Janelle Schmidt, 34, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and will be charged in connection with the operation.
The following information was provided by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office:
An arrest was made Tuesday evening after a man fled on the opposite side of the road when law enforcement attempted to pull him over.
Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said the drug enforcement unit initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Centerville Road and Whites Creek.
Thompson said 57-year-old Terry Smith began to speed up and drive in the wrong lane, starting a brief pursuit.
Methamphetamine and pills were seized from Smith’s pocket, Thompson said. He was charged with methamphetamine possession and fleeing.
Smith was lodged in Western Regional Jail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:21 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Tow-in, 2:21 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 20th Street and 9th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Petit larceny, 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Trespass, 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Park Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, petit larceny, 2:46 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Prospect Street, Guyandotte.
Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.
Missing person, noon March 11, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 1/2 4th Avenue.
Unlawful restraint, 7 a.m. March 6, unit block of Highlander Way.
Assault, 2:35 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Avondale Road.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 8th Street.
Petit larceny, 12:45 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 9:16 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 10 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of Buffington Avenue.
Information report, 8:26 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Russell Street.
Fugitive from justice, 2:01 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 12th Street and Kanawha Terrace.
Information report, midnight Tuesday, near the corner of 5th Street and 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Stephen Michael Wolford, 31, was jailed at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Wolford with possession with intent, fleeing with property damage, fleeing from officer and person prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was set at $115,000.
Roosevelt James Bradford, 39, was jailed at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Bradford with possession with intent, persons prohibited from carrying firearms, possession with controlled substance, and fleeing from officer. Bond was set at $115,000.
Hannah Simms, 24, was jailed at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Simms with malicious wounding and domestic battery. Bond was not set.