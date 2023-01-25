The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Three people were arrested and charged this month after pretending to be Special Metal employees and driving through the company’s gate with two containers of metal worth $95,000.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the damages — a broken gate reported to be worth $40,000 and metal stolen — would total $135,000.

