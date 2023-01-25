HUNTINGTON — Three people were arrested and charged this month after pretending to be Special Metal employees and driving through the company’s gate with two containers of metal worth $95,000.
According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the damages — a broken gate reported to be worth $40,000 and metal stolen — would total $135,000.
Bobbi Lucci, 26, and Marcello Miquel, 21, both of Mount Ephriam, New Jersey, were charged with grand larceny and conspiracy. Both were lodged in Western Regional Jail with $20,000 bonds.
Jessica Brandy Frank, 27, of Houston, Texas, was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy and destruction of property. Frank was lodged in Western Regional Jail with a $30,000 bond.
The sheriff’s department was dispatched at about 1:40 a.m. Jan. 11 to Special Metals in the 3200 block of Riverside Drive for a “suspicious vehicle” but the call was disregarded, according to the criminal complaint.
The department was called again within minutes to check the area for a silver Dodge dual-wheel pickup with a white trailer, but the caller said they did not want to speak to law enforcement.
A security officer told Deputy Jacob Bailey the suspects — clothed in work attire with reflective vests — went through the security building and said they were there to work on equipment.
The security officer said he recognized one suspect who was at the business the day before.
Once the midnight shift manager was aware of the situation, he asked the suspects what they were doing, to which a man said they were moving scrap bin containers to make room for a shipment. The manager told police that he knew there was not a shipment.
The manager told police the suspects had attempted to steal from another site belonging to Special Metals in Kentucky.
“(The suspects) stated that they need to leave due to an injury, but the (security officer) was advised not to open the gate by management,” the criminal complaint included from the officer’s statement. The security officer told the suspects the gate was broken to prevent them from leaving and he could not open it for them.
A male suspect left the office to return to the truck and the vehicle began to drive into the gate, causing it to bend and break.
A Cabell County dispatcher contacted an officer around 2:10 a.m. to report that the driver of the vehicle had rammed the gate to exit.
The vehicle was stopped in Lawrence County, Ohio, by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol with the help of a Special Metals employee who followed the truck.
The employee was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher to report where the truck fled and then pulled over by law enforcement at County Road 120 near South Point, Ohio.
The three were lodged in Lawrence County Jail until they could be extradited to Western Regional Jail and charged in Cabell County.
All stolen goods that were transported in two containers were returned to Special Metals.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, first-degree arson, burning of a dwelling or outbuilding, 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Bridge Street Guyandotte.
Warrant service or execution, obstructing officer, driving license revoked due to driving under the influence, 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 7th Avenue and 3rd Street.
Petit larceny, 4:58 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, domestic assault, 2:58 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jesse Lee Brandon, 36, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Brandon with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $10,000.
Alexander Jamieson Chandler, 34, was jailed at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Chandler with driving under the influence with drugs, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Shaine Mikel Chandler, 33, was jailed at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Chandler with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.