KENOVA -- Three individuals are recovering after being shot Tuesday in Kenova.
Robert Leroy Roberts, 29, of Huntington was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.
According to Capt. R.A. Maddy, at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Roberts fired multiple rounds from a firearm, injuring three people, including Dorian Grice, 24, of Westland, Michigan; Damona Neal, 26, of Detroit, Michigan; and Montavis Jones, 25, of Detroit, Michigan.
Roberts is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:28 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 3:28 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 3 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 22nd Street.
Wanton endangerment, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 28th Street.
Breaking and entering, 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report and destruction of property, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3 p.m. Sept. 23, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Towing requirements, 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 22nd Street.
Warrant service, 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Information report, 9 p.m. Sept. 26, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 10:45 p.m. Sept. 26, 900 block of 11th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 9:43 a.m. Aug. 10, 1700 block of 12th Avenue.
Warrant service, 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Deceased person, 9 p.m. Monday, 2700 block of 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Donnie Earl Jefferson, 34, was jailed at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting, reckless driving, persons prohibited from possessing firearms, fleeing with reckless indifference, speeding, destruction of property and fleeing. Bond was $39,050.
Alfred Curtis Moore, 55, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
William Henry Richardson, 35, was jailed at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Tera Sue Napier, 39, was jailed at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Shawn Edward Vanmeter, 49, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Latasha Lynn Barnette, 33, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Joseph William Roush, 38, was jailed at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a person prohibited from carrying firearms. Bond was not set.