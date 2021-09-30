Enjoy the Tri-State’s trusted news source
HUNTINGTON — Three people were arrested Thursday morning after heroin and more than $5,000 in cash were found during a police raid in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington.

Janiah Hawkins, 22, originally of Michigan, but now a Huntington resident; Arzellius Lillo Arterrio “Zell” Elerson, 31, of Detroit; and Demetrius Williams, 33, also of Detroit, were charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Elerson was additionally charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to Huntington Police Capt. Christopher Merritt, about 6:12 a.m. Thursday members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, assisted by the Huntington Police Department SWAT team, executed a drug search warrant in the 2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

During the execution of the warrant, men who police say they believe belong to a Detroit-based drug trafficking organization were arrested after police found 270 grams -- about three-fifths of a pound -- of suspected heroin, $5,835 in cash, digital scales and a firearm.

The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Warrant service, 2:51 a.m. Nov. 10, 2020, 1600 block of Jackson Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, 8:49 p.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 8th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 12 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.

Shoplifting, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.

Stolen auto, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.

Petit larceny, 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.

Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.

Deceased person, 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Marcum Terrace.

Runaway juvenile, 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Marcum Terrace.

Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and DUI, 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12 p.m. June 1, first block of 13th Street.

Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.

Petit larceny and destruction of property, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Van Buren Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 3:28 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Joshua Allen Adkins, 40, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with child neglect. Bond was not set.

William Ray Bybee, 42, was jailed at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with fleeing with reckless indifference and receiving and transferring stolen property. Bond was $16,000.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

