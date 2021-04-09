HUNTINGTON — An early morning search in West Huntington on Wednesday led to the discovery of 120 grams of heroin and fentanyl, according to Huntington police.
Edward Sample, 36, and Rodney Porcher, 21, both of Baltimore, and Samekka Penn, 30, of Huntington, were charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Sample was also charged with being a prohibited person with a firearm.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department’s criminal investigation bureau, with assistance from the department’s SWAT team, executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Washington Avenue at about 6:35 a.m. Wednesday.
When they entered the home, an 8-year-old child was found with her mother and two Maryland men. Upon further inspection, police found 120 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl, along with digital scales, two firearms and more than $1,600 cash, police said.
The trio was housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, and more arrests are pending as part of the ongoing investigation.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 22 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:41 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 3:12 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 14th Street.
Deceased person, 3:41 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 17th Street.
Warrant service, 12:01 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 30th Street.
Unlisted, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 25th Street.
Third-offense DUI, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 Artisan Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:57 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Unlisted, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Insurance required, expired registration, possession of a controlled substance and second-offense DUI, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 13th Street.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. March 28, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 10th Avenue.
Information report, 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. March 24, 2000 block of Washington 1/2 Alley.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 14th Street.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Maupin Road.
Stolen auto, noon Dec. 1, 2020, 400 block of 5th Avenue.
Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 5:27 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 27th Street.
Paraphernalia, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 6 1/2 Alley.
Possession of marijuana, 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Charleston Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places and paraphernalia, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia and trespass, 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Henry Demetrias Coleman, 44, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense DUI, possession of a controlled substance and second-offense driving on suspended or revoked license for DUI. Bond was not set.
Daemond Taylor Glenn, 19, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Rodil Roberto Johnson-Smith, 25, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and fleeing from an officer. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Aaron Tyler Saul, 45, was jailed at 3:05 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, failure to stop at stop sign and obstructing. Bond was not set.