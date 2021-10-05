HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:27 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 12:27 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 9:55 p.m. Sunday, first block of West 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:57 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 5 p.m. Sunday, first block of West 6th Avenue.
Information report, 6 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 2:40 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 3:14 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Domestic battery, 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of Glenway Lane.
Domestic battery, 12:15 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Brandishing, 8:10 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 21st Street.
Paraphernalia, 5:45 p.m. Friday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Trespassing, 7:01 p.m. Sept. 30, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:26 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 14th Street.
Obstructing an officer and wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 10:50 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of 12th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joshua Allen Messer, 30, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to disarm, fleeing and a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Steven Kyle Wolfe, 34, was jailed at 1 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. He was also charged with domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Alias Lamont Phillips, 24, was jailed at 2:05 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.
Bruce Allen Harrington, 30, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice and alteration of title, registration or permit. Bond was $15,000.
Edd Pack III, 28, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
