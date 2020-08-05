POCA, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies on Monday located and arrested a suspect from a Sunday night shooting in Putnam County.
Scott Edward Snook, 45, was arrested early Monday morning in Charleston by Kanawha County deputies. Deputies also reportedly found two firearms at the home where he was found.
Christopher Kessell, 33, was taken to a Charleston hospital with a gunshot wound to his back after a shooting along Manilla Creek Road near Poca about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese. His injuries were non-life-threatening, according to the release.
In addition to the shooting, Snook was also wanted by the Department of Corrections and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for another incident at the same location from Saturday, Aug. 1. The DOC had an active arrest warrant for Snook for charges of assault, brandishing and prohibited person with a firearm.
Deweese said a Monday morning press release seeking the public’s help to locate Snook paid off. A tip regarding Snook’s whereabouts came in just an hour after the release was issued, leading Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies to the suspect.
Snook is being held at South Central Regional Jail without bond.
Additional charges are pending, Deweese said.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:50 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Insurance required, 9:50 p.m. Monday, West 17th Street Bridge.
Stolen auto, 7:40 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Burglary or entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 15th Street.
Stolen Auto, 7:20 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 23rd Street.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Monday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, 4:35 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:21 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Attempt to commit a felony and destruction of property, 10 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Joyriding, 10 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 1 p.m. Saturday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service, 11:13 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Breaking and entering, 11 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Doulton Avenue.
Stolen auto, 9:15 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 8th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1:50 a.m. Monday, intersection of Bridge and Main streets.
48-hour parking violation, 10:15 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Pine Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Christopher Lee Damron, 38, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempted escape, destruction of property, fleeing with reckless disregard, receiving stolen vehicles and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was $38,500.
Charles Joseph Pennington, 37, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fourth-offense driving on a suspended license and petit larceny. Bond was not set.