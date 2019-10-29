HUNTINGTON — Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity employees are seeking the return of more than $2,000 in tools allegedly stolen from a job site in Ohio this month.

Thieves broke into a construction trailer located near Bosner Avenue in Portsmouth, Ohio, and took tools that were inside, according to a news release issued Monday by Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity Resource Development Manager Dayna Carter.

It’s believed the tools were taken sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, and 4 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on the tools’ whereabouts or who may have taken them is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101.

The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Friday, 1400 block of 28th Street.

Deceased person, 2 p.m. Sunday, 14:00 1900 block of Adams Avenue.

Warrant service/execution 4 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.

First-degree robbery, 12 p.m. Saturday, Norway Avenue and Olive Street.

Deceased person, 9 p.m. Oct. 20, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.

First-degree robbery, 1:50 a.m. Sunday, 2400 block of Marcum Terrace.

The following was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Daniel Adam Cartwright, 33, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy, entering without breaking an automobile and grand larceny. Bond was $20,000.

Shannae Leigh Ratliff, 25, was jailed at 7 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being an accessory before and after the fact, conspiracy and entering without breaking an automobile. Bond was $20,000.

Thomas Michael Burton, 26, was jailed at 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and third-offense driving on a license revoked for DUI. Bond was not set.

Patrick Ann Rollins, 36, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $50,000.

