HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:58 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass, 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:08 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:40 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 14th Street West
Shoplifting, 11:05 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 18th Street West
Brandishing a deadly weapon, 12:54 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Krystelbeth Lynn Bailey, 37, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with first-degree domestic assault and brandishing a deadly weapon.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
