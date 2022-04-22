The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Possession of controlled substance, 2:54 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Trespass; warrant service or execution, 1:11 a.m. Friday, 800 block of 25th Street.

Information report, 6:06 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.

Tow in, 2:38 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Bellevue Road.

Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000; petit larceny, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.

Leaving the scene; property damage, 12:36 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.

Possession of controlled substance, 11:15 a.m. Thursday, unit block of Highlander Way.

Destruction of property, 5 p.m. March 29, 2500 block of Collis Avenue Rear.

Trespass, 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Olive Street.

Recovered stolen auto, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.

Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:39 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Lynn Street.

Battery, 12:22 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

David Lee Cross, 34, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was set at $20,000.

Brian Keith Ashbaugh, 29, was jailed at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was not set.

Natosha Danielle McComas, 36, was jailed at 12:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with delivery of controlled substance. Bond was not set.

