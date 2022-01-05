The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX police icon2.jpg
Metro Creative photo

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 11th Street West.

Obstructing officer, attempt to commit misdemeanor, 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, 8th Street West and Virginia Avenue.

Trespassing, 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.

Arson, second-degree burning, etc., of other buildings or structures, 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block and 8 1/2 Alley.

Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.

Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 9th Avenue and 10th Street.

Petit larceny, 8:45 p.m. Dec. 6, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.

Battery, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, 1000 block of 10th Avenue.

Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, noon Saturday, 2100 block of Washington Avenue.

Deceased person, 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, 3600 block of Hughes Street.

Warrant service/execution, 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue West.

Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.

Assault on a police officer, firefighter or EMS, 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Riverview Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Hassan Rekeem Hagler, 32, was jailed at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Randy Franklin Pack, 46, was jailed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with forgery of a credit card and burglary. Bond was set at $20,000.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.