HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 11th Street West.
Obstructing officer, attempt to commit misdemeanor, 1:27 a.m. Wednesday, 8th Street West and Virginia Avenue.
Trespassing, 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Arson, second-degree burning, etc., of other buildings or structures, 8:04 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block and 8 1/2 Alley.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 9th Avenue and 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 8:45 p.m. Dec. 6, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Battery, 9 p.m. Dec. 31, 1000 block of 10th Avenue.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, noon Saturday, 2100 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, 3600 block of Hughes Street.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.