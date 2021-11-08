HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:38 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 11:38 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Wilson Place.
Strangulation and domestic battery, 11:21 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny and fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 5:55 p.m. Nov. 4, 400 block of 9th Street.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 6 p.m. Oct. 29, 1800 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:44 a.m. Sunday, 4400 block of Waverly Road.
Breaking and entering, 8 p.m. Nov. 4, 1200 block of West 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 7:45 p.m. Saturday, 400 block of 11th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card and petit larceny, midnight Sunday, 700 block of Rear Adams Avenue.
Battery, 1:45 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:.
Hunter Blake Hale, 29, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with wanton endangerment, grand larceny and assault. Bond was $11,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.