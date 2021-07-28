HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service, 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Neel Street.
Information report, 2 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of 9th Avenue.
Assault, 6:45 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 7:28 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Rear 9th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 8 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Information report, 10:34 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer without a vehicle, 10:33 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 6th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card and breaking and entering an auto, 9 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 13th Street.
Trespass and paraphernalia, 7 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:25 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 24th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Adam Blair Pingle, 44, was jailed at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Christopher Jamar Clemons, 33, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving revoked for DUI. Bond was not set.
