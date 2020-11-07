HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
First-degree robbery, 1:15 a.m. Friday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Harassment, 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 7:28 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:15 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Trespass, 4:07 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 2:05 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Avondale Road.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 2:52 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:39 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 10:55 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of Norway Avenue.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 8 a.m. Oct. 1, 200 block of Carrington Court.
Disorderly conduct, 10:38 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 8th Avenue.
Harassing and threatening phone calls, 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 8th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 8:53 a.m. Thursday, 2000 block of 11th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Eric Hooks, 35, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Birdie Glen Muncy, 39, was jailed at 9:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with malicious wounding, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.