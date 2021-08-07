HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:21 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:21 a.m. Friday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Battery, 10:21 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 10 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Obstructing officer, 9:29 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service, 8:43 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Holswade Drive.
Runaway juvenile, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:56 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of North Terrace.
Petit larceny, noon July 2, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Found property, 5:10 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Rotary Road.
Warrant service, 1:58 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, 1:41 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service, fleeing from an officer and no vehicle, 12:37 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
