HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 17 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:21 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:21 a.m. Friday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.

Battery, 10:21 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 9th Avenue.

DUI less than .150, 10 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.

Obstructing officer, 9:29 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.

Warrant service, 8:43 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.

Threatening communications by electronic device, 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Holswade Drive.

Runaway juvenile, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 5:56 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of North Terrace.

Petit larceny, noon July 2, 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Found property, 5:10 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Rotary Road.

Warrant service, 1:58 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, 1:41 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Warrant service, fleeing from an officer and no vehicle, 12:37 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.

Prohibited acts generally, 11 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Buffington Avenue.

Information report, 11:08 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Trespass in structure or conveyance, 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of Madison Avenue.

Trespass in structure or conveyance, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Madison Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Alexander Anderson, 31, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive. Bond was not set.

Ashley Price, 24, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Deanna Luevern Porter, 46, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice and truancy. A $100 bond was set for the truancy charge.

