HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic violence protection order violation, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Rear West 24th Street.
Warrant execution, 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespass, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:45 a.m. Aug. 21, 3100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of High Street.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, 5 p.m. Aug. 27, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespass and open container, 7 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Information report, 4:31 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 4th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3:46 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Trevor James Hensley, 20, was jailed at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and fleeing on foot. Bond was $7,500.
Zachary Melvin Parsley, 29, was jailed at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
