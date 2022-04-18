HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 6:11 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass, 7:26 a.m. April 13, 900 block of West 11th Street.
Escape, charged with felony; fugitive from justice, 6:11 p.m. Sunday, 3100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 12:03 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 11 p.m. April 16, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:48 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of Locust Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Chaz Levine McCoy, 31, was jailed at 7 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempted escape and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Christopher Loren Shilling, 47, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with child neglect and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $55,000.
