HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:36 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 1:36 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Trespass, 7:50 a.m. Jan. 12., 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 11:23 a.m. Jan. 13., 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 14th Street.
Open container, 4:05 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 10th Street and 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Donald Ervin Austin, 41, was jailed at 10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing an officer and domestic battery. No bond was set.
Joshua Lynn Harless, 38, was jailed at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing, breaking and entering, and destruction of property. No bond was set.
Gene Alan Dowdy, 35, was jailed at 7 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with fleeing from officer and fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
Christopher William Hilard, 46, was jailed at 3:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
Stephen James Hall, 34, was jailed at 10:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with domestic assault and domestic battery. No bond was set.
Matthew Wade Fowler, 35, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with bond violation. No bond was set.
