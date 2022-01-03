HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:12 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service 2:12 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:50 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service and destruction of property, 9:04 p.m. Sunday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Shoplifting and runaway juvenile, 8:25 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 7:50 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Washington Avenue.
Trespass, 4 p.m. Dec. 30, 400 block of 7th Street.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Saturday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Warrant service, 4:04 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 28th Street.
Shoplifting, 11:55 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:52 a.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering, 5:09 a.m. Sunday, 3000 block of Piedmont Road.
Warrant service, 1:13 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Travis Mark Edmonds, 38, was jailed at 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on active warrants. Bond was not set.
Calesha Renee Frieson, 31, was jailed at 6 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.
Samantha Joanne Shull, 28, was jailed at 12 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with aiding and abetting a felony. Bond was not set.
Christopher Michael Priestley, 38, was jailed at 4:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Maddison Chrsistine Evans, 24, was jailed at 5:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with child neglect. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
