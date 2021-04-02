HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Davis Street.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Minton Street.
Insurance required, no proof of registration, no operators license and DUI less than .150, 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:07 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 15th Street.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, first block of Francis Street.
Warrant service, 6;04 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Trespass in structure of conveyance and warrant service, 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Stephanie Kay Sydor, 44, was jailed at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with child neglect with the risk of injury. Bond was $30,000, cash only.
Jordan Michael Shine, 32, was jailed at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of stolen property, fleeing with reckless indifference, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing DUI and driving suspended. Bond was $25,000.
Gary Lee Odell, 55, was jailed at 2 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with altered Sudafed and altered precursors. Bond was $15,000.