HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Information report, 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 13th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 11:08 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.

Deceased person, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.

Driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, 9:11 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 15th Street.

Stolen auto, 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 21st Street.

Trespassing and destruction of property, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Cedar Street.

Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 8:19 a.m. Feb. 10, 1100 block of 11th Avenue.

Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 7:27 a.m. Feb. 10, 900 block of 13th Avenue.

Third-degree arson, 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 35th Street.

Paraphernalia, burglary tools and warrant service, 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West 16th Street.

Unlisted, 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

