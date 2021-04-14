The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 4:58 a.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:58 a.m. Tuesday.

Paraphernalia, 4:48 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.

Trespass, 4:20 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.

Trespassing and disorderly conduct, 7:48 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 11th Street.

Battery on EMS and public health official or government official, 7 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 16th Street.

Trespassing, 3:10 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.

Found property, 4:09 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Brittany Nicole Baisden, 27, was jailed at midnight Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Keith Bradley Newton, 28, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Marsha Earle, 37, was jailed at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary. Bond was not set.

