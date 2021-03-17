The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:14 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Disorderly conduct, 2:14 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of Norway Avenue.

Insurance required, leaving the scene of an accident and DUI less than .150, 9:14 p.m. Monday, 4400 block of Piedmont Road.

Driving on a suspended or revoked license of miscellaneous reasons and second offense, 5:42 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Washington Avenue.

Destruction of property, 3 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of Marcum Terrace.

Trespassing, 3:40 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Oney Avenue.

Destruction of property, noon Dec. 25, 2020, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.

Deceased person, 12:30 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

Breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Saturday, 2200 block of Adams Avenue.

Warrant service, 9:50 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Christopher James Lunsford, 50, was jailed at midnight Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree arson and domestic assault. Bond was $11,500.

